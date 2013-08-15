Showcase: Dutch courage

“Twenty-four frames per second. One detail at a time.” That’s how film, graphics and production company Woodwork describes what it does.

Adidas, Milan Design Week and TEDx are just some of the clients featured in the Amsterdam-based studio’s diverse 2013 showreel – a frenetic 90 seconds that demonstrate the outfit’s willingness to experiment and create work representative of its clients’ visions.

“First and foremost: every job is different,” says creative producer Anna Hulu. “We never do anything twice. Every client or job is unique. Our work comes forth from the client’s wishes and personal inspiration. The ideas are a mixture – a synergy – of live action and motion graphics.”