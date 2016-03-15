Affinity applications hit Windows

Surface users rejoyce! You will soon be able to use Serif's fabulous Affinity software

Design software company Serif has announced that its multi award-winning and subscription-free Affinity creative apps are finally coming to Windows.

The Affinity apps – which include Adobe Illustrator CC rival Affinity Designer and photo editor Affinity Photo – have become fierce favourites with designers and artists looking for an alternative to Adobe's Creative Cloud subscription model.

Serif's popular Mac-based Affinity apps are surfin' on over to Windows

Both apps regularly chart in the Mac App Store top 10, and have received recognition from Apple with a Design Award in July 2015, and Affinity Photo being selected as their best app of 2015 in December last year.

The apps' restriction to Mac OS has frustrated PC-using Creative Bloq visitors for some time, and Serif says that it has been inundated with requests to produce Windows versions.

Windows versions of Affinity Photo and Designer will have access to the same features as Mac users

"Pretty much any article, blog or social post about our Affinity apps now seems to attract a rush of comments from users asking why we don't make them available on Windows. Well, I'm really excited to finally reveal we are working on it and the development team are making incredibly rapid progress," said Ashley Hewson, Serif's Managing Director. "We already have an early build of Affinity Designer running on our PCs in the office here, and we will be making it available as a free public beta early in the summer."

Affinity apps for Windows will have exactly the same feature set as the Mac apps, as well as sharing the same single file format that has become a core feature of the Affinity suite. And visitors to The Photography Show this weekend can head to stand C32 and have an exclusive peek at early Windows builds of Affinity Designer and Affinity Photo.

Pricing for the Windows versions of Serif's software is the same as the Mac's - and it's subscription-free

Coming to Windows makes the Affinity range ideal for inter-agency collaborations, cross-platform creative workflows, and for a huge number of design studios, photographers and freelancers who have a PC-based set-up. As well as feature parity, Serif also promises to match the business model of the Mac versions with a purchase price of $49.99/€49.99/£39.99 – and crucially with no subscription.

You can sign up for the free beta of Affinity for Windows here.

