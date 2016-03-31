Turn your Apple Pencil into over 100 technical pens

With the ScalePen feature on Trace, you can get your line width just right

Since the arrival of computer-aided design, designers have been able to create amazing drawings quickly on an iPad without having to splash out on the best pencils or expensive drawing tools. But even digital art has its limitations. That's why creative community Morpholio has created a new app to make detailed digital drawing easier.

Back when concept illustrations were mainly drafted in ink by hand, line thickness was a crucial way of communicating space, detail and hierarchy, giving two dimensional objects a sense of shape and depth. Line weights are of course still important today, but technology just isn't keeping up with the demands of busy designers. That's where ScalePen comes in.

Designed as part of Morpholio's popular Trace app, ScalePen is an intuitive tool for technical drawings. By automatically assigning a set of calibrated of technical pens depending on an image's scale or zoom level, illustrators can confidently draw with an appropriate and precise line weight.

"We see this as an entirely new opportunity for architectural drawing," says Morpholio Co-creator Anna Kenoff, "Rather than setting or keeping records of your own pen weight, Morpholio makes the software do the work for you."

Get those fine details looking just right with ScalePen

Aiming to make creativity as sleek and elastic as possible, ScalePen is an impressive tool that enhances the design process rather than dragging it down with complex software.

When the app is opened, users are presented with a site plan and get 10 pen sizes. Once you zoom in you get another set, letting you draw in detail in seconds. ScalePen also works on eight pen types, including pencil, charcoal and brush.

Explore the images below to see how ScalePen merges the heart of a designer with the brain of a computer.

ScalePen is a digital step forwards for drawing tools

Simply zoom in to find your perfect pen size

Scalepen is an ideal tool for architectural designers

The creators hope ScalePen will amplify the gestures of artists

Simply put, ScalePen is a digital tool fueled by analog thinking

