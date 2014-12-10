Burger King mural encourages you to share art

This installation certainly makes for a great photo opportunity

Across the globe, street art has never been more popular or more relevant. Although the term is often associated with graffiti, it comes in all shapes and forms: from sculptures to 'yarn bombing'. Here, Mr. Brainwash has collaborated with Burger King to produce a street art mural that will get people sharing.

Aiming to prompt visitors to engage with the art to create their own shareable moments, Mr. Brainwash completed the installation on 2 December in the Wynwood neighbourhood of Miami, Florida. Known for his innovative style, Mr. Brainwash was a no brainer choice for the project.

Using bright and bold colours, the illustration certainly speaks for itself. Featuring nods to the famous choices at Burger King, Mr. Brainwash has ensured that creativity reigns supreme throughout the installation, making for a great photo opportunity for any passer-by.

