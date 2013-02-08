FRIDAY QUIZ! Can you guess the street artist?

Nearly every one of us will have come across some form of street art in our lifetime. Whether it be graffiti, art installations, chalk drawings etc, with so many artists choosing public places, it's hard to miss their striking, and often controversial, designs.

A discipline ever growing in popularity, many street artists have become household names. But could you tell the difference between and Banksy and a Roa? Here we've chosen artwork by 15 well known street artists and put them into this week's Creative Bloq quiz. Question is, how many can you correctly identify? (If you're finding it too difficult, it's a sure sign you need to educate yourself by reading our roundup of the world's best street artists...)

Let us know your scores in the comments below...

