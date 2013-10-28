The portrait that can only be seen from a plane

With plenty of inspirational examples of street art and an unfathomable amount of creative art installations out there, we're never short of artists who love to put their hand to an outdoor canvas.

This latest piece from Cuban-American artist Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada could well be the biggest piece of outdoors art we've come across. Measuring in at 11-acres, the field portrait entitled 'WISH' was created as part of the Belfast Festival.

Rodríguez-Gerada explains, "Working at very large scales becomes a personal challenge but it also allows me to bring attention to important social issues, the size of the piece is intrinsic to the value of its message. Creativity is always applied in order to define an intervention made only with local materials, with no environmental impact, that works in harmony with the location".

[via This is Colossal]

