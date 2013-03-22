Topics

Spectacular street art for global phone giant

Agency creates permanent and temporary art installations in run-down areas of Bristol and Birmingham with a strict limit on colour choice.

orange street art

The artworks keep to a strict colour scheme

So Design Consultants has been working with mobile phone giant Orange - which has 226 million customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa - since 2000. Over the years they've created and delivered most of the images and illustrations that make up the Orange brand image library, used for presentations, brochures, and events. The agency's latest project, though, takes their distinctive artwork to the streets.

The idea was to paint huge illustration on the sides of old industrial landscapes to bring the buildings to life. The concept used architectural features as a visual hook for the ideas behind the illustrations.

The result is a series of permanent and temporary art installations in areas of Bristol and Birmingham that look striking and stylish as well as delivering Orange’s brand values. Each street art piece has to keep to a strict colour scheme (guess which colour?), which we think brings the collection together nicely.

orange street art: flowers

orange street art: bikes

orange street art: birds

orange street art: boats

orange street art: fussball

orange street art: train

