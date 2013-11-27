You won't believe these graffiti models are real

A real life model transforms into a 2D work of street art

We've seen some incredible examples of street art - from installations to graffiti, we're never short of street based inspiration. However, we've never, ever seen anything quite like this project from artist Alexa Meade, who transforms models into 2D works of art.

Painting real life models with black and white paint, they become silhouettes of themselves before being inserted into a wide range of colourful graffiti backgrounds. The 3D to 2D transformations are absolutely unfathomable.

Combining her talents of painting a human canvas whilst cleverly snapping the photographs at just the right angle, the entire series is a wonder. Take a look at more of the photos below.

