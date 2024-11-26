The Apple Watch discounts have already started ahead of Black Friday, here are our top 4
Save $70 when you buy the Series 10.
Black Friday is nearly here and plenty of deals have already launched. We're seeing offers on all manner of Apple kit, including Apple Watches.
The best deal we've found is on the Apple Watch 10, which is at its lowest price ever at $329 on Amazon. Elsewhere there are offers on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch SE as well as a more modest saving on the Series 10 in the UK. See below for more details.
And if you want other Apple kit this sales season, see our iPad Black Friday and MacBook Black Friday blogs.
Save $70: This is the lowest price we've ever seen the Apple Watch Series 10. This version has GPS and a 42mm screen but there are offers on the 46mm version too, which costs $359.
Price check: $329 at Best Buy
Save £200: The savings on the Apple Watch Series 10 are more modest in the UK, there's just £20 off the Series 10 at the moment. This could drop further so keep an eye out.
Price check: £379 at Very
Save $80: The Apple Watch SE is ideal for those on a budget. This one comes with GPS and a 40mm screen. The lowest we've ever seen it is $149 just a couple of days ago, so keep an eye on this one.
Price check: $169 at Best Buy
Save $100: The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is ideal for those who do lots of sports. This watch is carbon neutral if you get the Alpine Loop strap (included here) and the battery lasts a whopping 72 hours.
Price check: $719 at Best Buy
If you're not sure which Watch is right for you, see our Apple Watch Ultra vs Ultra 2 or Apple Watch generations guide or see more deals in your area below:
