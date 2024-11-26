Black Friday is nearly here and plenty of deals have already launched. We're seeing offers on all manner of Apple kit, including Apple Watches.

The best deal we've found is on the Apple Watch 10, which is at its lowest price ever at $329 on Amazon. Elsewhere there are offers on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch SE as well as a more modest saving on the Series 10 in the UK. See below for more details.

And if you want other Apple kit this sales season, see our iPad Black Friday and MacBook Black Friday blogs.

Budget option Apple Watch SE: was US$249 now US$169 Save $80: The Apple Watch SE is ideal for those on a budget. This one comes with GPS and a 40mm screen. The lowest we've ever seen it is $149 just a couple of days ago, so keep an eye on this one. Price check: $169 at Best Buy

If you're not sure which Watch is right for you, see our Apple Watch Ultra vs Ultra 2 or Apple Watch generations guide or see more deals in your area below: