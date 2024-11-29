Apple’s generous $200 gift card promotion is my favourite Black Friday deal

Black Friday is finally here and we're already swimming in deals, but over at Apple, they're doing things a little differently. Instead of tapping into the usual flash sale festivities, Apple has launched its annual Apple Store Shopping Event, offering gift cards in place of discounts.

With gift cards up to $200 up for grabs, it's worth the spend if you're already in the market for some Apple goodies. Essentially the more you spend the more you get, with a Macbook Air granting you that coveted $200 bonus while the Apple Pencil Pro gets you a humble $25 gift card. The sale runs from 29 November to 2 December so there's plenty of time to capitalise on the Apple Store Shopping Event.

Elsewhere there are already some great Apple accessory deals available this Black Friday including discounts on the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro. Head to our Black Friday Macbook deals roundup for the latest offers on the M4 MacBook Pro and M3 MacBook Air.

The best Apple Store Shopping Event deals

$200 gift card

Get up to a $200 gift card when you buy a MacBook Air 15-inch (M3), MacBook Air 13-inch (M3), or MacBook Air 13-inch (M2).

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch : US$1,299 at Apple (With $200 gift card). Overview: The Macbook Air is the perfect lightweight laptop for creatives, offering portability without sacrificing power thanks to the M3 chip. Boasting a 16GB configuration and a solid battery life this is the perfect reliable all-rounder. Key features: Display: 15-inch | Processor: Apple M3 | RAM: 16GB | Weight: 1.51kg | Magic Keyboard with Touch ID | Force Touch trackpad | MagSafe 3 charging port Release date: March 2024. Price history: While the price isn't the lowest we've seen, with the added $200 gift card you're getting a great deal. If you're already in the market for some Apple goodies it's worth the spend. Price check: $1,044 at Amazon Review consensus: We gave this MacBook Air a 4.5-star review when we tested it, and found it had excellent performance and battery life. TechRadar ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑

$100 gift card

Get up to a $100 gift card when you buy an iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad (10th generation).

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): US$1,299 at Apple (With $100 gift card). Overview: Released in 2024, the iPad Pro 13-inch is incredibly thin and fast, boasting the largest, best-quality display on any iPad. It's perfect for digital artists who want portability and power (and it pairs great with the new Apple Pencil Pro). Key features: Ultra Retina XDR display | Built for Apple Intelligence | 256 GB | 12MP Front/Back Camera | USB-C Release date: May 2024 Price history: Again, it's not the lowest 13-inch iPad Pro price we've seen across the Black Friday period, but with a $100 price tag you can bag yourself a 4 pack of airtags, or a nifty discount on another Apple product. Price check: $1,099 at Amazon Review consensus: When we reviewed the iPad Pro M4 we were impressed with its seriously powerful GPU and CPU and Ultra retina XDR display. We gave it 4/5 stars only because if "you aren’t a professional creative or power user then this is overkill in most cases". Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑| Tech Radar ⭑⭑⭑⭑

$75 gift card

Get a gift card up to $75 when you buy AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2, or AirPods 4.

Apple AirPods: US$549 at Apple (With $75 gift card). Overview: Airpods Max are an elite listening experience offering noise cancelling and personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. They come in a range of colours and boast 20 hours of listening time. Key features: Up to 2x more Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency mode | Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking | 20-hour battery life | Dolby Atmos sound Release date: December 2020 Price history: While there are cheaper offers out there, with an extra $75 bonus gift card it's a worthy purchase if you're after more Apple products. Price check: $339 at Amazon Review consensus: The AirPods Max earned 4 stars when we reviewed them in 2021. After more than six months of extensive use, we were impressed by the precise noise cancellation, fantastic sound quality and Apple-friendly features. Creative Bloq ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑⭑

$50 gift card

Get up to a $50 gift card when you buy the Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch SE: US$249 at Apple (With $50 gift card). Overview: The Apple Watch SE is Apple's more affordable watch option. It still boasts many of the same features found in the Apple Watch Series 8, including 50m water resistance, crash detection and cycle tracking features. Key features: Retina display | Apple S8 | Apple W3 wireless chip | Lightweight, premium design | Excellent apps and iPhone integration | Very good fitness options | 18 hour battery life Release date: September 2022 Price history: I'm sure you're sensing a trend here – this isn't the lowest price we've seen but the $50 gift card makes this deal worth the spend. Price check: $169 at Amazon Review consensus: We reviewed the Apple Watch SE 2 back in September 2022. Our reviewer Matt Bolton found the SE to offer "a truly premium smartwatch experience for a mid-range price, with the only part that doesn't feel high-end being the lack of an always-on screen. In every other way, it feels like the full experience of owning an Apple Watch." TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑

$25 gift card

Earn yourself a $25 Apple Gift Card on any of the following purchases: Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), Magic Keyboard Folio, Smart Folio for iPad Pro, Smart Folio for iPad Air, or Smart Folio for iPad (10th generation).

Apple Pencil Pro: US$129 at Apple (With $25 gift card). Overview: The Apple Pencil Pro is Apple's latest and greatest Pencil model. Made for digital artists, the Pencil Pro boasts haptic feedback and squeeze and barrel roll features for an organic drawing experience. Key features: Length: 166 mm) | Diameter: 8.9 mm | 19.15 grams | 10-hour battery life | Magnetically attached, paired and charged | Squeeze and Barrel Roll features Release date: May 2024 Price history: As one of Apple's latest products, price drops are not extreme this year. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it could be worth the spend if you're after a discount on more Apple accessories. Price check: $99 at Walmart Review consensus: We gave the Apple Pencil Pro 4 stars – only deducting points for its limited compatibility with the 4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air. Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

