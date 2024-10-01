3 Apple deals that are worth getting before this Prime Day in October

If previous years are anything to go by, these discounts aren't getting much better than this.

Our three top Prime Day in October deals picks.
(Image credit: Future)

Prime Day in October – or Prime Day 2 to you and me – is a week away, and already I'm seeing deals on Apple products that are worth shouting about. True, none of them are all-time low prices (I'd wait until Black Friday this November for that), but if you want an iPad Pro, MacBook Air, or AirPods Max right now, you can't get better than these three Apple deals.

My pick of the three? You can get the most recent iPad Pro, with 11-inch display, and the fastest Apple M4 chip to date, for $928, down from $999 over at Amazon. That's $70 off the iPad that only recently came out, and I think that deal will probably not be bettered this Prime Day in October.

MacBook Pro (M3, 2023): $1,599 $1,299 at AmazonSave $300:Note:

MacBook Pro (M3, 2023): $1,599 $1,299 at Amazon
Save $300: Labelled as the lowest price in the last 30 days, this is a good chunk off a brilliant laptop. I've used the MacBook Pro M3 for work, and it's totally over-powered for the streaming, browsing and photo editing that I do. One for the digital professionals out there (though the M3 Pro is a better choice for video editors).
Note: this is $100 cheaper than when we reported on it two weeks ago.

Apple AirPods Max 1: $549 $429 at AmazonSave $120:

Apple AirPods Max 1: $549 $429 at Amazon
Save $120: I love my pair of Apple AirPods Max, and can wholeheartedly recommend this pair of over-ear cans for anyone who loves supreme quality audio sound, and appreciates industry-leading noise cancellation. This $120 discount is only on the pink shade, but you can find other shades bouncing around the $440 mark. No doubt the discount is due to the new AirPods Max 2, but I don't see how they beat these for sound (and now price).

iPad Pro (M4): $999 $928 at AmazonSave $70:

iPad Pro (M4): $999 $928 at Amazon
Save $70: This is the latest iPad, sporting the most powerful Apple chip in any product to date. No, it's not going to be for most casual users (check out the $224 iPad 9 if that's you), but for digital artists, and other creatives that need plenty of power and ultra portability, this is a great tablet. I haven't had a chance to play with this one, but it's thinner than the one that I do own, more powerful, and currently cheaper for this model! Bargain.

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

