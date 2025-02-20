Forget M5 chips, there are massive deals right now on M3 and M4 MacBooks

There's a lot of talk about whether Apple will release M4 MacBook Airs this year, which might be why the Presidents' Day MacBook deals just keep coming. Best Buy has just dropped some new discounts, including last year's M3 MacBook Air 13in for just $899. And if you need massive power, B&H Photo has $400 off the phenomenal 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 Max chip. There are deals on pretty much every MacBook in between too.
For general productivity and light creative work, I'd recommend the first of those deals. Released a little less than a year ago, the 2024 MacBook Airs got a performance upgrade with the M3 chip, which was particularly improved for AI tasks thanks to its 16-core Neural Engine.
Apple also dropped its tradition of sticking with a paltry 8GB of memory for the base version, giving us 16GB as standard, which made the laptop much more suitable for creative work like image and video editing as well as any multitasking over lots of windows.
Yes, an M4 MacBook Air or M5 MacBook Pro might be on the way, but they're not going to available at these kinds of prices for some time! For more savings, see the huge Samsung Galaxy Tab Presidents' Day deals.
Save $200: This is a great price on what we described as a near-perfect portable laptop for creative work on the go. The M3 chip makes it faster and more optimised for AI work than its predecessor and battery life is fantastic (we got up to 15 hours; Apple claims 18).
Price check: B&H Photo: $989
Save $200: The new M4 MacBook Pro was released in November, providing another boost in performance for a laptop that was already well cut out for creative work. There's also up to $400 off the 16-inch model with the more powerful M4 Pro or M4 Max chip – these are the ones to consider if you want a laptop for 3D workflows or for editing high-resolution video.
Price check: Best Buy: $1,599
Save $200: We gave this MacBook Air (M3, 2024) 4.5 stars when we reviewed it welcoming the slim, light design for a 15in laptop and solid performance and battery life. This is a 16GB configuration, making it cut for handling many creative programs
Price check: B&H Photo: $1,199
Located elsewhere or interested in comparing with other options. See all of today's best MacBook Air prices in your region below.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
