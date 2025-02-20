Forget M5 chips, there are massive deals right now on M3 and M4 MacBooks

There's a lot of talk about whether Apple will release M4 MacBook Airs this year, which might be why the Presidents' Day MacBook deals just keep coming. Best Buy has just dropped some new discounts, including last year's M3 MacBook Air 13in for just $899. And if you need massive power, B&H Photo has $400 off the phenomenal 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 Max chip. There are deals on pretty much every MacBook in between too.

For general productivity and light creative work, I'd recommend the first of those deals. Released a little less than a year ago, the 2024 MacBook Airs got a performance upgrade with the M3 chip, which was particularly improved for AI tasks thanks to its 16-core Neural Engine.

Apple also dropped its tradition of sticking with a paltry 8GB of memory for the base version, giving us 16GB as standard, which made the laptop much more suitable for creative work like image and video editing as well as any multitasking over lots of windows.

Yes, an M4 MacBook Air or M5 MacBook Pro might be on the way, but they're not going to available at these kinds of prices for some time! For more savings, see the huge Samsung Galaxy Tab Presidents' Day deals.

Located elsewhere or interested in comparing with other options. See all of today's best MacBook Air prices in your region below.