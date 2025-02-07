I'm touching Acer's new Predator laptops right now – and they're perfect for creatives

AI, RGB lighting and powerful internals will appeal.

Acer Predator laptops at IEM 2025
(Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

I'm at Intel Extreme Masters in Katowice in Poland, a huge esports event that has also become the annual venue for Acer to announce their latest gaming laptop range for the year ahead. This year, like everywhere else you look, AI is at the forefront, as I've now had a close-up, hands-on encounter with the new Predator Helios Neo 16/18 AI range.

Acer Predator laptops at IEM 2025

The Helios Neo 16S AI is a (very slightly) slimmer variant of the Neo 16 AI. Still hecking heavy, mind. (Image credit: Future / Erlingur Einarsson)

