The MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio gaming laptop is the creative-gaming hybrid of my dreams - and now it's a staggering £1,700 off for Prime Day

Yes, this RTX 4090-kitted monster was over £4,000 to start with, but shhhhh.

AN MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio laptop on an orange background next to text that says &quot;Lowest Price Prime Day&quot;
It's not been the richest hunting ground for laptop deals this Prime Day in chilly October, but I may have spotted the most drool-worthy Prime Day laptop deal for creatives (especially those who love gaming too) so far. And it's for a laptop we've

The MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio is a gaming laptop made for the AI revolution, as it's equipped with the top-of-the-range Intel Core 9 Ultra processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card (which will set you back by four figures on its own), 32GB of high-speed RAM and a UHD+ MiniLED display in a creative-friendly 16:10 ratio.

MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio
Save £1,726.01: It's absolute overkill if you're looking for a nice laptop to use for your humanities course at college, but if you are a serious creative who wants to do equally serious gaming, this is the monster you've been looking for. We reviewed it, we loved it. We wish we could afford it.

Overview: Lighter than many gaming laptops, this 1.99kg brick made of aluminium, circuit boards and black magic is equipped with the most extravagant graphics card known to humanity, and the hardware-screen combo is a perfect marriage of creative and gaming needs.

Key features: 16-inch UHD+ MiniLED screen, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD storage and an biblical sense of superiority for anyone who uses it.

Release date: 2024

Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio. Still a whole buncha money, mind.

Erlingur Einarsson
Erlingur Einarsson
Tech Reviews Editor

Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer. 

