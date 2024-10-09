The MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio gaming laptop is the creative-gaming hybrid of my dreams - and now it's a staggering £1,700 off for Prime Day

It's not been the richest hunting ground for laptop deals this Prime Day in chilly October, but I may have spotted the most drool-worthy Prime Day laptop deal for creatives (especially those who love gaming too) so far. And it's for a laptop we've

The MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio is a gaming laptop made for the AI revolution, as it's equipped with the top-of-the-range Intel Core 9 Ultra processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card (which will set you back by four figures on its own), 32GB of high-speed RAM and a UHD+ MiniLED display in a creative-friendly 16:10 ratio.

It looks amazing, performs amazing (trust me, we reviewed it) and usually costs an equally breathtaking £4,099 - until now.

In a massive lowest-ever bombshell, MSI have knocked over £1,700 off the asking price, making it available to (relatively well-off) mortals at just £2,373.99 for Prime Big Deal Days. Now, that is a big deal. A 42% discount, in fact. Yes, I know £2,373.99 is still a lot of money, but this is a laptop for pro users with serious demands and even more serious aspirations.

And it's definitely my most aspirational deal of this Prime Day in October.

[opens wallet, a solitary moth flies out]

Oh no, my moth.

MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio: was £4,099 now £2,373.99 at Amazon UK MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio: $£4,099 £2,373.99 at Amazon

Save £1,726.01: It's absolute overkill if you're looking for a nice laptop to use for your humanities course at college, but if you are a serious creative who wants to do equally serious gaming, this is the monster you've been looking for. We reviewed it, we loved it. We wish we could afford it. Overview: Lighter than many gaming laptops, this 1.99kg brick made of aluminium, circuit boards and black magic is equipped with the most extravagant graphics card known to humanity, and the hardware-screen combo is a perfect marriage of creative and gaming needs. Key features: 16-inch UHD+ MiniLED screen, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD storage and an biblical sense of superiority for anyone who uses it. Release date: 2024 Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio. Still a whole buncha money, mind.

