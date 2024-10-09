The MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio gaming laptop is the creative-gaming hybrid of my dreams - and now it's a staggering £1,700 off for Prime Day
Yes, this RTX 4090-kitted monster was over £4,000 to start with, but shhhhh.
It's not been the richest hunting ground for laptop deals this Prime Day in chilly October, but I may have spotted the most drool-worthy Prime Day laptop deal for creatives (especially those who love gaming too) so far. And it's for a laptop we've
The MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio is a gaming laptop made for the AI revolution, as it's equipped with the top-of-the-range Intel Core 9 Ultra processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card (which will set you back by four figures on its own), 32GB of high-speed RAM and a UHD+ MiniLED display in a creative-friendly 16:10 ratio.
It looks amazing, performs amazing (trust me, we reviewed it) and usually costs an equally breathtaking £4,099 - until now.
In a massive lowest-ever bombshell, MSI have knocked over £1,700 off the asking price, making it available to (relatively well-off) mortals at just £2,373.99 for Prime Big Deal Days. Now, that is a big deal. A 42% discount, in fact. Yes, I know £2,373.99 is still a lot of money, but this is a laptop for pro users with serious demands and even more serious aspirations.
And it's definitely my most aspirational deal of this Prime Day in October.
[opens wallet, a solitary moth flies out]
Oh no, my moth.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio: $£4,099 £2,373.99 at Amazon
Save £1,726.01: It's absolute overkill if you're looking for a nice laptop to use for your humanities course at college, but if you are a serious creative who wants to do equally serious gaming, this is the monster you've been looking for. We reviewed it, we loved it. We wish we could afford it.
Overview: Lighter than many gaming laptops, this 1.99kg brick made of aluminium, circuit boards and black magic is equipped with the most extravagant graphics card known to humanity, and the hardware-screen combo is a perfect marriage of creative and gaming needs.
Key features: 16-inch UHD+ MiniLED screen, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD storage and an biblical sense of superiority for anyone who uses it.
Release date: 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the MSI Stealth 16 AI Studio. Still a whole buncha money, mind.
If you're looking for more laptop deals this Prime Day, I've put together the best ones for you right here, and if you or someone in your family needs a Chromebook, I've got you fam.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer.
Related articles
- These are the 6 Wacom compatible styluses I'd get for Prime Day
- Psst! The iPad Pro M4 has a hidden discount this Prime Day (just don't forget the coupon)
- I'm a photographer, and I can't believe that my Sony A7III is only £989 – this is the lowest UK price I've ever seen!
- LIVE: 19 unmissable deals as Apple Prime Day enters its final stages – new iPad Pro M4 gets major price cut