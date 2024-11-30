This is the deal I'd grab if I were looking for the best iPad alternative this Black Friday weekend

Black Friday deals are still about as we creep towards Cyber Monday, and that includes $300 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, reduced from $1,399 to $999. That's not even the cheapest configuration, but it's the one I'd go for to ensure enough power for creative work.
I'm a big fan of Microsoft's Windows-based 2-in-1 tablet-cum-laptops. I'm actually writing this on a 2022 Surface Pro 8, which still serves me well for general productivity and even photo editing and some video editing (using proxies for 4K footage).
This year's model is a significant step up, now with Snapdragon X Elite chip and an OLED display. Microsoft's also solve one of the biggest annoyances with the old surface models by making it possible to now use the optional keyboard remotely rather than requiring it to be attached to the tablet. It's pretty clear why this tops our guide to the best iPad alternatives.
The best Black Friday Surface Pro deal
Save $300
Overview: The Surface Pro 11 offers the best of both worlds: it's touchscreen tablet with an OLED display, but it runs Windows, allowing the use of fully fledged desktop software, especially if you add the optional keyboard.
Key features: 13in OLED touchscreen, 120Hz refresh rate, 2,880-by-1,920-pixel resolution | Full HD, 1080p front-facing camera, 10MP camera, 4K video | Snapdragon Elite X chip | 16GB Memory | 256GB SSD |
Release date: June 2024.
Price history: This equals the lowest price we've seen for this model. There are similar discount on other configurations, and Best Buy is matching the prices on many.
Price comparison: Best Buy $1,199.99 for 526GB SSD
Review consensus: Our review raves about this tablet. The only negative was the price – solved by this offer. See our review below.
See more deals on iPad alternatives below.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
