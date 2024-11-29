If you want to write by hand or draw on an iPad but you think Apple Pencils are too expensive (even with the Black Friday discounts), I've got good news. Top alternative the Logitech Crayon is reduced by $20 to just $49.99 at Amazon US.
This stylus has topped our pick of the best Apple Pencil alternatives since the release of the iteration, and this 2023 update refined the design further. It has tilt sensitivity, palm rejection and can charges via USB-C. The main thing it lacks compared to an Apple Pencil is pressure sensitivity, but you can achieve different sizes of stroke by using tile.
See our Apple Pencil vs Logitech Crayon comparison for full details of how it measures up. We also have an Apple Pencil comparison comparing all the official iPad styluses.
Logitech Crayon
Was: $69.99
Now: $49.99 at Amazon
Save: $20 (29%)
Overview: We think the Logitech Crayon is the best Apple Pencil alternative, and it seems Apple does too, as it's the only non-Apple stylus that the tech giant has promoted in its own store. The Crayon is more kid-friendly than the Apple Pencil but still provides essential functions for drawing and note-taking and battery life that provides up to 7.5 hours of writing.
Features: tilt support, palm rejection, USB-C charging, flat design to prevent rolling
Release date: 2023
Price history: This is best price we've seen on the Logitech Crayon since its release, beating the best nearest deal by $9.
Price check: $53.99 at Best Buy
Review consensus: We found this stylus comfortable to draw and write with and we liked the quick recharge and 7.5 hours of battery. Read our review for more details.
Prefer to go for an Apple Pencil? See the best prices below. And if you need creative software, don't forget that Black Friday is the best time to get an Adobe Creative Cloud deal for access to Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and more.
Get top Black Friday deals sent straight to your inbox: Sign up now!
We curate the best offers on creative kit and give our expert recommendations to save you time this Black Friday. Upgrade your setup for less with Creative Bloq.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
Related articles
- I still use the MacBook Air M1 – and at under $600 it's an absolute steal
- Amazon UK’s massive Black Friday sale has a deal on every laptop you could desire – get up to 44% off
- I've been dying to get myself a Smart Ring, and these Black Friday deals just convinced me it's time – save up to 50%
- Keanu Reeves makes Amazon Prime Video's Secret Level look amazing