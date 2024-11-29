If you want to write by hand or draw on an iPad but you think Apple Pencils are too expensive (even with the Black Friday discounts), I've got good news. Top alternative the Logitech Crayon is reduced by $20 to just $49.99 at Amazon US.

This stylus has topped our pick of the best Apple Pencil alternatives since the release of the iteration, and this 2023 update refined the design further. It has tilt sensitivity, palm rejection and can charges via USB-C. The main thing it lacks compared to an Apple Pencil is pressure sensitivity, but you can achieve different sizes of stroke by using tile.

See our Apple Pencil vs Logitech Crayon comparison for full details of how it measures up. We also have an Apple Pencil comparison comparing all the official iPad styluses.

Logitech Crayon

Was: $69.99

Now: $49.99 at Amazon

Save: $20 (29%) Overview: We think the Logitech Crayon is the best Apple Pencil alternative, and it seems Apple does too, as it's the only non-Apple stylus that the tech giant has promoted in its own store. The Crayon is more kid-friendly than the Apple Pencil but still provides essential functions for drawing and note-taking and battery life that provides up to 7.5 hours of writing. Features: tilt support, palm rejection, USB-C charging, flat design to prevent rolling Release date: 2023 Price history: This is best price we've seen on the Logitech Crayon since its release, beating the best nearest deal by $9.



Price check: $53.99 at Best Buy Review consensus: We found this stylus comfortable to draw and write with and we liked the quick recharge and 7.5 hours of battery. Read our review for more details.

Prefer to go for an Apple Pencil? See the best prices below. And if you need creative software, don't forget that Black Friday is the best time to get an Adobe Creative Cloud deal for access to Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and more.