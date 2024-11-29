Our favourite Apple Pencil alternative has almost a third off for Black Friday

It's the best price yet for an iPad stylus that's great for creatives, students and kids alike.

Black Friday Logitech Crayon deal
(Image credit: Future / Logitech)

If you want to write by hand or draw on an iPad but you think Apple Pencils are too expensive (even with the Black Friday discounts), I've got good news. Top alternative the Logitech Crayon is reduced by $20 to just $49.99 at Amazon US.

This stylus has topped our pick of the best Apple Pencil alternatives since the release of the iteration, and this 2023 update refined the design further. It has tilt sensitivity, palm rejection and can charges via USB-C. The main thing it lacks compared to an Apple Pencil is pressure sensitivity, but you can achieve different sizes of stroke by using tile.

Logitech CrayonWas: $69.99Now: Save: $20 (29%)

Logitech Crayon
Was: $69.99
Now: $49.99 at Amazon
Save: $20 (29%)

Overview: We think the Logitech Crayon is the best Apple Pencil alternative, and it seems Apple does too, as it's the only non-Apple stylus that the tech giant has promoted in its own store. The Crayon is more kid-friendly than the Apple Pencil but still provides essential functions for drawing and note-taking and battery life that provides up to 7.5 hours of writing.

Features: tilt support, palm rejection, USB-C charging, flat design to prevent rolling

Release date: 2023

Price history: This is best price we've seen on the Logitech Crayon since its release, beating the best nearest deal by $9.

Price check: $53.99 at Best Buy

Review consensus: We found this stylus comfortable to draw and write with and we liked the quick recharge and 7.5 hours of battery. Read our review for more details.

View Deal
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

