I'm seeing surprisingly big Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard and AirTag Black Friday discounts

Don't pay full price for these must-have Apple accessories.

Black Friday Apple accessory deals
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's best accessories, the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard and AirTag are reduced in price for Black Friday, meaning you don't have to pay full price for add-ons that can improve how you use your iPad and keep your tech safe.

The excellent Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro M4 is $299.99 $299 ($49 off) at Amazon, and it's an Apple accessory I use all the time with my iPad Pro, and comes highly recommended. Likewise, the new Apple Pencil Pro is $129 $94.04 ($34.96 off) at Amazon – I don't own one but I've wanted one since launch, and am hovering over 'buy' as I write this.

Apple Pencil Pro
Apple Pencil Pro: was US$299 now US$249.99 at Amazon

Apple Pencil Pro is the newest and most advanced stylus for Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air. It features a new gyroscope for 'rotating' motion control over brush and pen tools, as well as squeeze gesture control and haptic feedback.

View Deal
Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro M4
Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro M4: was US$249 now US$199 at Amazon

The Magic Keyboard is both a slim and accurate keyboard for typing but also doubles as a sturdy protective case for your iPad Pro. Along with keyboard it houses a small trackpad that can improve workflows on iPad.

View Deal
Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID: was US$149 now US$128.39 at Amazon

Apple's Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is compatible with all Macs (I have one for my Mac Mini) and is a slim, comfortable and sturdy keyboard. The Touch ID offers easy access as well as excellent security. This pairs automatically with your Mac and also features a USB-C port and cable for charging.

View Deal
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag: was US$29 now US$24 at Amazon

Apple AirTags are those little keyring-sized devices you always think of buying but never do, and they can come in very handy to protect lost luggage, clothes and more. A speaker signals to you but via the app you can track the exact distance and direction of your lost thinks. A perfect Black Friday Apple purchase.

View Deal

