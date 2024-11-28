Apple's best accessories, the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard and AirTag are reduced in price for Black Friday, meaning you don't have to pay full price for add-ons that can improve how you use your iPad and keep your tech safe.

The excellent Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro M4 is $299.99 $299 ($49 off) at Amazon, and it's an Apple accessory I use all the time with my iPad Pro, and comes highly recommended. Likewise, the new Apple Pencil Pro is $129 $94.04 ($34.96 off) at Amazon – I don't own one but I've wanted one since launch, and am hovering over 'buy' as I write this.

The Apple accessories and peripherals can really bring out the power of your iPad, Mac Mini or other Apple tech, for example our writer recently went hands-on with Apple Pencil Pro and discovered what all the fuss is about. For more, read our Apple Black Friday deal tracker and catch-up with Apple's tablets in our iPad generations guide.

Best Apple accessory Black Friday deals: US

Best Apple accessory Black Friday deals: UK

Apple Apple Pencil Black Friday deals

Apple Pencil remains one of the best stylus around, and is the perfect peripheral to any iPad. This stylus is crucial if you want to use the best drawing apps, such as Procreate. Which is best for you depends on your generation of iPad, read our Apple Pencil generations guide to compare each release.

Apple Pencil Pro: was US$299 now US$249.99 at Amazon Apple Pencil Pro is the newest and most advanced stylus for Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air. It features a new gyroscope for 'rotating' motion control over brush and pen tools, as well as squeeze gesture control and haptic feedback.

Apple Magic Keyboard Black Friday deals

Apple's Magic Keyboard range is vital for anyone who owns, or is about to buy the new iMac Mini or owns an iPad and want to turn it into a mini-laptop. I personally own a Magic Keyboard for my iPad Pro and could live without it. Read our guide to the best iPad keyboards and iPad Pro keyboards and the best iPad mini keyboards for more details.

Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID: was US$149 now US$128.39 at Amazon Apple's Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is compatible with all Macs (I have one for my Mac Mini) and is a slim, comfortable and sturdy keyboard. The Touch ID offers easy access as well as excellent security. This pairs automatically with your Mac and also features a USB-C port and cable for charging.

Apple AirTag Black Friday deals

Apple AirTags are come in very useful when tracking luggage that never made it or lost laptop bags and, of course, misplaced keys - it happens all the time. You can even customise Apple AirTags.