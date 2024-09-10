We probably already know what Sony's PS5 Pro will look like

Hot off the heels of Apple's somewhat underwhelming iPhone 16 event, Sony is preparing to unveil some new hardware of its own. The PS5 Pro has been one of the most on-again/off-again rumours of the last few years, but with a Sony ‘Technical Presentation’ taking place at 8AM PT / 11AM ET / 4PM UK today, it might finally be on-again for good. You can watch the event right here, via the embedded video below.

Hosted by PlayStation lead architect Mark Cerny, the nine-minute presentation is widely expected to offer our first look at the PS5 Pro. But thanks to months of leaks (including one from Sony itself), we already have a pretty good idea of what the thing could look like.

Is that the PS5 hiding in a recent official PlayStation 30th anniversary graphic? (Image credit: Sony)

Last week, Sony released a graphic that many (somewhat hilariously) claimed to 'accidentally' reveal the design of the PS5 Pro. The vector image features several diagonal lines across the front side of the console, as opposed to the current console's single line.

And this matches rumours that have been floating around for a while. Recent renders of the PS5 Pro, created by those who supposedly had access to the console's packaging, depict exactly the same design – something that resembles the existing console but with those four diagonal stripes. Indeed, in a recent article on Dealabs, established PlayStation leaker billbil-kun claimed the title of the console is indeed PS5 Pro – and also published a sketch of its design (below).

(Image credit: Dealabs)

Either way, we probably don't have long to wait to find out what's in store. And if leaked specs turn out to be real, we could be looking at quite the gaming powerhouse.