We probably already know what Sony's PS5 Pro will look like

News
By
published

Watch Sony's PS5 Technical Presentation right here.

PS5 on an orange background
(Image credit: Sony/Future)

Hot off the heels of Apple's somewhat underwhelming iPhone 16 event, Sony is preparing to unveil some new hardware of its own. The PS5 Pro has been one of the most on-again/off-again rumours of the last few years, but with a Sony ‘Technical Presentation’ taking place at 8AM PT / 11AM ET / 4PM UK today, it might finally be on-again for good. You can watch the event right here, via the embedded video below.

Hosted by PlayStation lead architect Mark Cerny, the nine-minute presentation is widely expected to offer our first look at the PS5 Pro. But thanks to months of leaks (including one from Sony itself), we already have a pretty good idea of what the thing could look like.

