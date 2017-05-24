11 brilliant resources for logo designers

The web is a wonderful thing, brimming with resources and tutorials for people wanting to learn about the art of logo design. But, sometimes, too much choice can be confusing, so we've picked some top online resources that'll really help you get to grips with it.

Check out Logoed's extensive library of beautiful logo designs to inspire you

Logoed is a blog that showcases beautiful logo designs. The single-page site has been around for over a decade and so has a great variety of logos in its archives. A clean and simple layout, thumbnails of each design are arranged vertically, requiring users to simply click on each for more information or scroll down the homepage to automatically load more projects.

Find inspiration among the multiple pages of logo design at Logospire

If you're in search of inspiration, logo design gallery Logospire is a great place to start. With a simple grid web page layout and uncluttered UI, it's really easy to navigate. Logospire lets the designs do all the talking, the only information with each, for the most part, being the designer's details. With 12 projects per page and 14 pages to browse through you're sure to find some inspirational images here.

Head over to Brand New for logo design trends and advice

Brand New is a division of graphic design enterprise Under Consideration that provides opinions on corporate and brand identity work. So, if you're looking to find a site that offers information on logo design trends and advice and showcases awesome logo designs, this is the place for you.

Company Folders contains various logos for inspiration

Company Folders has a great logo design portfolio to inspire you. It features dozens of logos in a variety of styles – from minimal flat designs to 3D optical illusions. If you're looking to create a logo but aren't sure which style you need, this is your go-to site.

Get daily logo design inspiration at Logo of the day

Launched in 2008, Logo of the day is a project by graphic designer Jacob Cass. The site features one brilliant logo design per day, suggested by the design community and chosen by Cass. Running for the last 5 years, Logo of the Day now has an extensive library of awesome logos to inspire you, all of which can be found archived on the Logo of the Month page.

Get a dose of inspiration from the over 175,000 logos at LogoLounge

LogoLounge is a fantastic resource for logo research, discussion, inspiration and reference. The site was born out of a need for a more efficient way to find reference material for logos and now features over 175,000 examples. Logo Lounge allows designers to easily share ideas and concepts with peers and clients everywhere.

Gain insight into the process behind logo design at LogoGala

If it's inspiration and insight into the logo design process you're after then head over to LogoGala. The popular design blog is a favourite among the creative community, featuring a brilliant gallery and informative news section. One thing that sets this site apart from others is its 'Featured Logo' piece, which allows artists the opportunity to explain the process involved with the design of the logo in question.

Share your ideas and creations at online design community LogoMoose

LogoMoose is an online logo design inspiration community, which showcases the very best logos from professional designers worldwide. Designers can submit logo designs all year round and get involved in the site's active forum for helpful tips and tricks as well as constructive critique and feedback.

Popular site Logo Design Love is authored by well known graphic designer David Airey

Logo Design Love is a brilliant website (and book) by graphic designer David Airey. Devoted to the design of logos and brand identities, the site is usually updated once or twice a week with news, features, opinions, and more. Logo Design Love's clean design layout and organised categories makes it very easy to find what you're looking for.

Browse through some of the web's best identity work at Logo Pond

Logo Pond showcases the best in identity work from around the web. Artists from all skill levels and areas frequent this site for a regular dose of inspiration and insight into the world of logo design. Featuring hundreds of ideas, at Logo Pond you can browse through the work of others and even upload your own designs to share with the world.

11. Creative Bloq

