The 8 best typography books of 2015

Whether you're a professional designer or recreational lover of letters, we've rounded up the best typography books of 2015 to add to your book collection.

From stunning type showcases to invaluable design resources, these top typography titles will appeal to your inner typophile (or make the perfect present for type-obsessed friends).

Without further ado, here are the eight best typography books of 2015…

Why Fonts Matter is a reprint of one of the best typography books of 2015, The Type Taster: How fonts influence you

One of our favourite typography books of 2015 was the first edition of Sarah Hyndman's self-published title, The Type Taster: How fonts influence you. It's no longer on sale – but from 28 January 2016 will be published under the Virgin Books imprint of Penguin/Random House with the new title of Why Fonts Matter.

Aimed at professional designers and students who fancy an alternative approach to current thinking, and type consumers (non designers who want to know more about the power of type), Why Fonts Matter offers a fascinating exploration into how type can influence decision-making and evoke moods, as well as the different personalities of different fonts and what you font choice says about you.

Even if you know the basic points made, you'll find some fascinating insights – and you get a choice of four covers each sporting different typefaces. Brilliant.

The little Black Font Book 2 is an inspiring selection of fresh fonts from Hype For Type

Within just 24 hours of launching, the Little Black Font Book 2 - HypeForType's slick type specimen book - took number one slot in Amazon's Typography in Graphic Arts section, as we reported in November.

A "revised and improved" version of 2012's Little Black Font Book 1, it's packed with vibrant layouts that bring each showcased font to life.

The pocket-sized source of inspiration can be shown to clients – to help convince them of your design – or referenced yourself when creative block strikes. And at £2.99 it's a bargain.

It's so good, we included New Perspectives inTypography in our best graphic design books of 2015 as well

We liked New Perspectives in Typography so much that we included it in our 10 best graphic design books in 2015 round up.

Henrik Kubel and Scott Williams' stunning showcase of contemporary type design by more than 100 designers takes an A-Z approach, including the likes of David Peardon, Philippe Apeloig, Anthony Burrill among some more surprising entries too.

Featuring 500 beautiful full-colour visual examples, alongside though-provoking essays exploring the past and future of type design, it's a winner for any designer.

This letterpress book by Alan Kitching is stunning

A must for letterpress enthusiasts and graphic designers, this is an extensive showcase of world-renowned typographer, designer and letterpress practitioner Alan Kitching's fount collection.

Every image featured in this A-Z of Letterpress was originally printed by hand, and with every page designed with Kitching in collaboration with Pentagram partner Angus Hyland, it's a true work of art in its own right.

A great present for designers and non-designers alike

Ok, it's lettering not typography. But this alphabetically oriented set of 100 postcards features the best hand-drawn letters from Jessica Hische's popular Daily Drop Cap project, and would make a beautiful present for designers and non-designers alike.

Almost 150 different typeface combinations are explored in this book, one of the best typography titles of 2015

The art of pairing typefaces can be tricky at times. Step up Type Team: Perfect Typeface Combinations, by designer, art director and writer Tony Seddon – the ultimate guide for combining typefaces from all classifications and styles for any project.

Aimed at typographers and graphic designers, almost 150 typeface combinations are grouped into 25 contrasting categories, ranging from Classical and Scholarly to Edgy and Vibrant.

In addition, 50 typographic principles are discussed and illustrated using appropriate typefaces. A unique reference for any creative project.

Look no further for type-based inspiration than 365typo

The 365typo annual book features 365 stories by the best writers in the field of typography, visual communication, and type and graphic design from all over the world, from Tokyo to San Francisco.

Representing a new level of self-awareness in the typographic community, this substantial and labyrinthine archive, published in collaboration with the Association Typographique Internationale (ATypI), presents a comprehensive survey of current happenings in type design, typography, and graphic design today.

As a resource, The Evolution of Type: A Graphic Guide to 100 Landmark Typefaces is one of the best typography books of 2015

The Evolution of Type by Tony Seddon and Stephen Coles takes you on a journey through the development of type design and typographic style from the mid-15th century to the present day, by way of 100 typefaces.

For typographers and designers, it's a valuable resource that will help inform your choice of typeface for a project; while for general readers it offers a thorough, fascinating history of the typefaces we've been reading for decades.

