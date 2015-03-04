The art of mixing Google typefaces made easy

Google Fonts offers one of the largest open-source font repositories on the Internet, featuring in excess of 650 font families, all of which are available to download free of charge.

If you've used Google Fonts before (we're guessing you have, right?), you'll probably have noticed that although there's a mammoth selection of fonts available, not all of them go together.

Art and science

In fact, managing to find a couple of Google Fonts that are likely to look great alongside each other is a task easier said than done. Not only will it take hours, but it's sure to be a mind-numbingly boring process too.

Luckily though, you might never have to go through this soul-crushing process ever again, thanks to this epic infographic by FastPrint.co.uk.

Click to see full infographic

Aptly named The Art of Mixing Typefaces: Google Fonts Edition, the infographic acts as a kind of "cheat sheet" for pairing the most popular Google Fonts and contains a grand total of four hundred unique pairings.

Quick and easy

It's simple to use, you just need to choose a display font (best for headings) and a text font (best for body/paragraph content), then use the colour-coded grid to check their compatibility.

A white square means the fonts will work well together, a grey square means it's an unlikely combination, and the a black square means you should probably avoid the combination at all costs.

As the infographic explains, font pairing isn't an exact science so it should only be used as a guide. Still though, it's worth a bookmark, as it'll probably save you hours of trial and error.

Words: Jodie Hopson

Jodie Hopson is an experienced designer at Fastprint. Fastprint is a UK printing and design company focused on quick turnaround and quality customer service. Follow them on Twitter at @fastprintuk.

Like this? Read these!