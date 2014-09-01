Topics

Can you identify these 10 popular typefaces?

By Typography  

Can you tell the difference between Arial and Helvetica? Or Courier and Geneva? Put your skills to the test in our fun typography quiz.

Here we've picked 10 popular type designs and put them in this fun quiz to test your typography knowledge. Go on, give it a go – and then challenge everyone you know to beat your score!

How did you get on?

  • 100% – The type master. Amazing! Are there any type designs you can't recognise?
  • 76-99% – Very impressive. You're almost a typography genius!
  • 51-75% – Getting there. But we know you can do better – give it another try.
  • 26-50% – Not bad. But not great either. Keep practising.
  • 0-25% – Uh-oh... your mouse seems to have a mind of its own. Pesky thing. Have another go.

Let us know your score in the comments below.

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles