Can you identify these 10 popular typefaces?

Here we've picked 10 popular type designs and put them in this fun quiz to test your typography knowledge. Go on, give it a go – and then challenge everyone you know to beat your score!

How did you get on?

100% – The type master. Amazing! Are there any type designs you can't recognise?

– The type master. Amazing! Are there any type designs you can't recognise? 76-99% – Very impressive. You're almost a typography genius!

– Very impressive. You're almost a typography genius! 51-75% – Getting there. But we know you can do better – give it another try.

– Getting there. But we know you can do better – give it another try. 26-50% – Not bad. But not great either. Keep practising.

– Not bad. But not great either. Keep practising. 0-25% – Uh-oh... your mouse seems to have a mind of its own. Pesky thing. Have another go.

Let us know your score in the comments below.