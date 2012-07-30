CHECK THIS OUT! Arctic Monkeys typography illustration

We'll come out and say it: Friday's opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games was stunning. If you weren't moved by at least one element of (Sir) Danny Boyle's show then check your pulse, because you're dead. Seriously, check it now. See! You're dead! (We know, we know. It's a metaphor.)

As well as the burning rings, a parachuting Queen, and a petal-based flame, one of the standout moments for the Creative Bloq team was the inclusion of Arctic Monkeys, and - to celebrate the ocassion - we're featuring this fantastic illustration from Deviant Art user immbc. It's a great example of hand-drawn type, showcasing lyrics from the Arctic Monkeys' fourth studio album 'Suck It and See'. Check it out!

Cick the image to visit immbc's page and grab the hi-res version

