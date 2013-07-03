Dot and dash typeface inspired by morse code

The typeface will be used across all of Jonah Goodman's outlets

Chinese graphic designer Grant Li was given the task of creating a brand new identity for writer and designer Jonah Goodman. Taking inspiration from the fact that Goodman can speak five different languages, Li created this rather lovely morse code-inspired typeface.

Describing morse code as a 'graphical language', Li has crafted a truly unique font. Made up of mostly dots and dashes, the letters are more readable than you might think - although writing a whole sentence may well take up a whole paragraph!

The typeface will be used across Goodman's flyers, business cards and his website. Although there's currently no 'Q' included in the font, we still think this original offering a work of art. What do you make of it?

