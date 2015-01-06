Font of the day: Byker

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Byker from The Northern Block

Today's typeface of choice is geometric, sans serif Byker, created by the team at font foundry The Northern Block. Available from HypeForType, Byker is described having "letterforms constructed digitally from a technical grid and overlaid with handmade curves. The combination of this process creates a strong, organic font that is precise with subtle movement and personality without being too clinical."

Byker is available to purchase from HypeForType, where the full family is currently on sale.

