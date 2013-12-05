Font of the day: AC Big Serif

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

AC Big Serif by Adrian Candela

Graphic designer Adrian Candela's brilliant type designs feature regularly in our font of the day posts. His latest offering is AC Big Serif, which, once again, he generously offers as a free download for personal use.

"This is a font I made, combining big and thick serif with very thin stems and bars, while keeping an elegant and readable font," Candela comments on Behance. "Also, since the serifs seem to blend with the stems, I applied the same isea to the crossing of stems with bars and arms in a second style."

AB Big Serif is available to download for free over on Behance.

