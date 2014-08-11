Font of the day: Atletico

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Atletico by Lukas Bischoff and Sascha Timplan

Today's font of choice is Atletico, by type designer Sascha Timplan and art director Lukas Bischoff. A bold, clean typeface, Atletico is great for any sports-themed design.

Atletico is available as a free download for personal use only. Professional licenses can be purchased via MyFonts.

