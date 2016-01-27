Font of the day: Carrig

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Carrig by Paulo Goode

Carrig typeface started its life in 1998, when its creator, designer Paulo Goode started a new brand identity project for a lakeside hotel in County Kerry. "While visiting the hotel I made various sketches of the surroundings and upon returning to the studio, it was clear that my strongest ideas for the identity would be based on these freehand drawings," Goode explains on MyFonts. "I wanted a classic, rough, hand-drawn typeface to complement this style but at that time, the studio didn’t have anything suitable, so I decided to draw my own.

"I found a Trajan-esque typeface that I really liked the look of in an old calligraphy workbook. I set about creating my own version, creating a complete all caps typeface to use for the hotel's stationery. With carrig being the Gaelic word for rock, my new typeface was all the more appropriate as it had the appearance of letterforms that had been carved into stone and weathered by time."

Carrig is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

