Font of the day: Courtesy Script

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Courtesy Script by Alejandro Paul

Courtesy Script, a new ornamental script typeface, was created by designer Alejandro Paul for Sudtipos. Available from MyFonts, Courtesy Script 'captures the elegance of propriety of finely practised Spencarian penmanship, in particular, the Zanerian School. With virtually endless ways to customise its use, Courtesy helps designers create fluid, signature looks on stationery and invitations, book covers, fashion layouts and packaging'.

Courtesy Script is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently received a 30 per cent discount on all formats.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com