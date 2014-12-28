Font of the day: Emblema Headline

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Emblema Headline by Duván Cárdenas

Created by Duván Cárdenas, Emblema Headline is based on Corradine Fonts font Emblema 65, and was developed as a powerful tool for modern designers who need a vintage Art Deco style font with personality and high quality. Available from MyFonts, the Emblema Headline family have four layers, each one with three or four different looks for a total of thirteen different variations.

You can purchase Emblema Headline over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from an 85 per cent discount.

