Topics

Font of the day: Emblema Headline

By () Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Emblema Headline by Duván Cárdenas.

Emblema Headline font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Emblema Headline by Duván Cárdenas

Created by Duván Cárdenas, Emblema Headline is based on Corradine Fonts font Emblema 65, and was developed as a powerful tool for modern designers who need a vintage Art Deco style font with personality and high quality. Available from MyFonts, the Emblema Headline family have four layers, each one with three or four different looks for a total of thirteen different variations.

You can purchase Emblema Headline over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from an 85 per cent discount.

Emblema Headline font

Emblema Headline font

Like this? Read these!

See more Typography articles

Related articles