Font of the day: Flabbergast

Flabbergast kicks off our font of the day posts in style

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best paid-for and free fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Flabbergast by Tyler Finck

Flabbergast typeface kicks off our fonts of the day posts in style this week. Created by designer Tyler Finck, who spent the better part of 2015 working on it. "After creating all of the design for my game Assumptions using Didot, I felt inspired to create an even higher contrast font, for print and web," Finck says. And so Flabbergast was born!

Flabbergast is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

Designer Tyler Finck spent most of 2015 working on Flabbergast

Flabbergast has a full range of characters available

