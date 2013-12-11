Font of the day: Flagship

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Flagship by Gumpita Rahayu

Type designer Gumpita Rahayu has featured regularly in our font of the day posts, with designs such as Mohave and March catching our eye. His latest offering is Flagship.

"This font was adapted from the initial construction of slab serif font and transformed with rounded sides," he comments on Behance. "It is available in two styles, regular and bold, which work well for headlines, posters and any other designs you wish to create."

You can download Flagship for free over on Behance.

