Font of the day: Fofer

Fofer by Angie Raess

Today's typeface of choice is handwritten design Fofer, created by Mousse Creative founder and creative director Angie Raess. "Sometimes the best projects are the ones created from a problem," Raess comments on Behance. "We needed a specific font and couldn't find it. What better way to solve a problem than to use our own handwriting?"

Fofer is available to download over on Behance, all Raess asks for in return is a simple tweet.

