Font of the day: Garnata

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Garnata by Nano Torres and JuanJo Rivas Del Rio

Today's font of choice was created by Spanish designers Nano Torres and JuanJo Rivas Del Rio. Inspired by the commercial names of the city of Granada, the font family includes five styles; regular, bold, rounded, shadow and regular shadow.

Garnata is available to download for free over on Behance. All the duo ask for in return is a simple tweet or Facebook share.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com