Font of the day: Golos

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Golos from Hiekka Graphics

Today's font of choice Golos is a creation of Hiekka Graphics, small type foundry and design studio based in Finland. This sleek typeface is available in two styles; regular and bold, and is recommended for use as a display typeface.

Golos is available to purchase from MyFonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com