Topics

Font of the day: Golos

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Golos from Hiekka Graphics.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Golos from Hiekka Graphics

Today's font of choice Golos is a creation of Hiekka Graphics, small type foundry and design studio based in Finland. This sleek typeface is available in two styles; regular and bold, and is recommended for use as a display typeface.

Golos is available to purchase from MyFonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles