Font of the day: Hoverage

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Hoverage by Agga Swist'blnk

If you're looking to add a bit of vintage style to your designs, then today's typeface, Hoverage, may be just what you're looking for. Created by graphic designer Agga Swist'blnk of Swistblnk Designs, Hoverage includes two fonts; regular and vintage, both of which are currently available to download for free over on Creative Market.

