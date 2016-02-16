Font of the day: Kust

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best paid-for and free fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Kust by Ieva Mezule

Today's typeface of choice is Kust, written by fashion designer and painter Ieva Mezule. The letters were drawn on hard paper with a thick brush using pure black ink. Featuring 80 characters, every letter has a unique structure, with a distorted look.

You can download Kust for free over on Behance.

Images courtesy of Krisjanis Mezulis

