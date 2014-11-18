Font of the day: Manifesto

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Manifesto by Tomaz Leskovec

Today's font of choice, Manifesto, was created by designer Tomaz Leskovec. Inspired by the Italian rationalist movement, this clean and simple typeface design is great for creating eye-catching headlines, posters and more.

A free vector font, Manifesto is available to download over on Behance.