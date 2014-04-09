Font of the day: Maroque

Topics

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Maroque by Harding Penney.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

This geometric type design Maroque, created by designer and artist Harding Penny, was inspired by the forms and patters motifs found in Moroccan textiles, artwork and architecture. The designer comments on Behance: "The pattern motifs most specifically associated with this font design are those found in the textiles of the Maghreb or Berber people of North Africa, these have a kind of bold simplicity that appears decorative, detailed and grid-based."

Maroque is available to purchase from Creative Market.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

