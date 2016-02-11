Font of the day: Memoire

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best paid-for and free fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Memoire from Sub Rosa

A digital tribute to moveable type, Memoire is a typeface that degrades with each use. Created by Michelle Ando and Ryan Bugden of New York-based design studio Sub Rosa, Memoire was designed for the fifth issue of the studio's biannual publication La Petite Mort. As readers move through the publication, the custom headline typeface transforms before their very eyes.

The Sub Rosa website states: 'Memory is an impermanent, malleable record of an event. With each recollection, details of a memory morph and blur depending on the context at hand. An analogue exists in typography. As metal type is used time and time again, the letterforms wear down and lose their sharpness. This connection between memory and type inspired Memoire'.

Memoire was designed for the fifth issue of Sub Rosa's biannual publication La Petite Mort

Ando and Bugden duo drew inspiration from letterforms of De Vinne, a typeface cut in the late nineteenth century by Gustav Schroeder, and the early days of type when the act of printing yielded a transformation not unlike the distortion of a memory. From this they created an experience for La Petite Mort's audience, developing a typeface that changed with each 'use'.

Memoire is a typeface that degrades with each use

This connection between memory and type inspired Memoire

As the publication continues, Memoire becomes more blurred, just like a memory

