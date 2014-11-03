Font of the day: Olio

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Olio by Max Little

Today's font of choice is Olio, a chunky geometric sans serif typeface by graphic designer Max Little. Available in two versions, Olio bold takes inspiration from classic geometric fonts like Futura, with inline nodding towards graphic design champion Lance Wyman and his typographic treatment for the iconic Mexico 68 Olympic identity.

Olio is available to purchase over on MyFonts.