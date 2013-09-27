Font of the day: Paihuen Mapuche

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Paihuen Mapuche by Benjamín Rivera

Chile-based graphic designer Benjamín Rivera is the man behind today's font of choice Paihuen Mapuche. The name refers to the indigenous people of Chile and Argentina (Mapuche), with paihuen being part of their native language, translated into 'being at peace'. Developed as a personal project, Rivera generously now offers his design as a free download for all to enjoy.

Download Paihuen Mapuche for free here.

