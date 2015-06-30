Font of the day: Prime

We're typography-obsessed here on Creative Bloq and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether they're free fonts or the very best typefaces that are worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Prime by Max Pirsky

Today's showcased typeface is Prime, created by Max Pirsky. A geometric sans serif, Prime will give a techy feel to any project and its clean, unembellished form means it can be used in everything from body text to posters.

Prime is available to download free of charge over on Fontfabric.

