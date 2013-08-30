Font of the day: RailHam

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

RailHam by Nach Oh!

Typographer and illustrator Nach Oh! developed today's font Railham. "Inspired by the tracks of a railroad, with stems that narrow at the top, this typeface, like a train looks to the future without forgetting the fundamentals of a long road, detaining in the detail of every element to form a strong, fast and versatile family," the designer explains.

"Retaking and uniting essential concepts of typography, rounded serifs with especially wide base, forms and counterblocks that complement together, RailHam typeface neatly adapts to any topic, besides being practical and readily legible in small and large formats, joining a select list of modern slab serif fonts.

RailHam is available to purchase here.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently?