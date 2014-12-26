Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Razor by Jeff Schreiber

Designer Jeff Schreiber is behind today's font of the day, Razor. "Razor takes you back to Miami in the 1980's," he comments. "Think of pink flamengo's, the stainless steel DeLorean and synthesizer tunes. The thin multi-lined characters work well when printed in somewhat bigger sizes."

A free demo of Razor is available here, as well as personal and commercial licenses.

