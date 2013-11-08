Font of the day: Ride my Bike

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ride my Bike by Guisela Mendoza

This fresh, handmade typeface Ride my Bike was designed by Guisela Mendoza. Offered via digital type foundry LatinoType, the design is described as being 'inspired by street style and the new culture that moves pedaling around the city. Perfect for use in headlines, brands and fashion photography'. The design contains more than 600 glyphs as well as 91 dingbats.

Ride my Bike is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem, where you can currently take advantage of a 40% discount until Nov 30, 2013.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know in the comments...