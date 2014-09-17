Font of the day: Ridewell

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Ridewell by Kostas Bartsokas

"Ridewell is inspired by woodblock type," says its designer Kostas Bartsokas. "However the first spark of inspiration came from the poster below. Apparently it was some metal type that was used, but in any case, it got me thinking of a nice compressed wood type.

"I started working on it and eventually created the whole alphabet. It felt nice, but in the same time it looked quite old. I wanted to do something more edgy with it, so I started experimenting with the ligatures to give it a more contemporary feel and to add some uniqueness in the usage possibilities."

Ridewell is available to purchase from Ten Dollar Fonts, where you can currently benefit from a 20 per cent discount until 19 Oct, 2014.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com