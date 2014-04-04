Topics

Font of the day: Rodian Sans

By Typography  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Rodian Sans by Jan-Christian Bruun.

Rodian Sans font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Rodian Sans by Jan-Christian Bruun

Rodian is a new, rounded font typefamily, created by designer Jan-Christian Bruun. "The font is a new re-designed version of one of my old fonts Rodian," Bruun comments on Behance. "I picked it up for a new consideration, and drew a more modern font. I have received many inspirations from the city, the american subway, and the clean lines of the many fonts that you find around the inner city. The idea was to create a font that expresses the soft and still a little raw form."

Rodian is available to purchase from Ten Dollar Fonts.

Rodian Sans font

Rodian Sans font

Rodian Sans font

Rodian Sans font

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com

See more Typography articles

Topics

Typography

Related articles