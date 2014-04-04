Font of the day: Rodian Sans

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Rodian Sans by Jan-Christian Bruun

Rodian is a new, rounded font typefamily, created by designer Jan-Christian Bruun. "The font is a new re-designed version of one of my old fonts Rodian," Bruun comments on Behance. "I picked it up for a new consideration, and drew a more modern font. I have received many inspirations from the city, the american subway, and the clean lines of the many fonts that you find around the inner city. The idea was to create a font that expresses the soft and still a little raw form."

Rodian is available to purchase from Ten Dollar Fonts.

