Font of the day: Roihu

Roihu by Mika Melvas

A sans serif family of 16 fonts, Roihu consists of eight upright and eight italic weights, with over 1,100 glyphs per weight. It also comes with a range of small caps, ligatures, old style and lining figures to keep things interesting.

Created by Finnish designer Mika Melvas, Roihu is available from MyFonts in both desktop and web font flavours, and you can get it for 60% off its normal price until until May 24.

