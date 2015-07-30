Font of the day: Skipper

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Skipper by Emil Karl Bertell

Finnish type designer Emil Karl Bertell is no stranger to our font of the day posts, with a number of the creative's brilliant typefaces already featured. And today's offering, Skipper, is no exception. A bold and flowing connected script font, Skipper is equipped with three alternate characters for every basic letter.

Skipper is available to purchase over on MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 25 per cent discount on all weights.

